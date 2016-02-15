版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 15日 星期一 14:13 BJT

BRIEF-Outokumpu files antidumping and countervailing duty petitions in U.S.

Feb 15 Outokumpu Oyj :

* Said on Friday filed antidumping and countervailing duty petitions against Chinese importers together with other American stainless steel producers

* Entire investigative process is expected to be ready in Q1 2017

