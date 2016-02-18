BRIEF-Kudelski FY 2015 net income up at CHF 49.3 mln

UPDATE 2-George Soros says Trump will fail and market's dream will end
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
Feb 18 Kudelski SA :
* FY revenue and other operating income 950.8 million Swiss francs versus 886.7 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY operating income 81.2 million Swiss francs versus 61.2 million Swiss francs year ago
* FY net income 49.3 million Swiss francs versus 33.4 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees 2016 revenues of around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)
* Sees 2016 operating income at 75 to 90 million Swiss francs
* Proposing an increased cash distribution (dividend) of 0.35 Swiss francs per bearer share (+16 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 19 The billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that global markets will falter given the uncertainty of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump's policies.
* Dollar holds gains against Canadian dollar, yen (New throughout, updates prices and market activity to afternoon U.S. trading)
DAVOS, Jan 19 Top bankers are confident that British Prime Minister Theresa May's government will support a transition period of several years for the financial sector to cope with Britain's exit from the European Union.