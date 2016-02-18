版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 18日 星期四 14:28 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski FY 2015 net income up at CHF 49.3 mln

Feb 18 Kudelski SA :

* FY revenue and other operating income 950.8 million Swiss francs versus 886.7 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY operating income 81.2 million Swiss francs versus 61.2 million Swiss francs year ago

* FY net income 49.3 million Swiss francs versus 33.4 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees 2016 revenues of around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.01 billion)

* Sees 2016 operating income at 75 to 90 million Swiss francs

* Proposing an increased cash distribution (dividend) of 0.35 Swiss francs per bearer share (+16 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐