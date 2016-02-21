版本:
BRIEF-Nokia to acquire identity-access security firm nakina in Q1

BARCELONA Feb 21 Nokia CEO said on Sunday the company plans to acquire Canadian identity-access management security firm Nakina Systems for undisclosed terms.

The deal is expected to close in the current quarter, he told investors and reporters at speech ahead of the start of Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona.

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)

