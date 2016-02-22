版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文)

BRIEF-Ericsson, Cisco show first fruits of partnership

BARCELONA Feb 22 Ericsson and Cisco said on Monday they will offer Ericsson's network service management tools, the first fruits of their partnership announced late last year

Further company coverage: (Reporting By Eric Auchard)

