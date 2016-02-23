BRIEF-Maersk Oil completes acquisition of East African licences

Feb 23 Maersk Oil :
* Says has completed the acquisition of 50 percent of Africa
Oil Corp share in three onshore exploration licences in the
Turkana region of northern Kenya and two contiguous licences in
Southern Ethiopia
* The completion of the transaction between the two
companies follows the recent approval by the Kenyan and
Ethiopian governments.
* The licences cover an area of ca. 100,000 square
kilometers and include nine recent oil discoveries, with ongoing
exploration and appraisal activities.
* Four of the blocks are operated by Tullow Oil and one by
