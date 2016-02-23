版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 23日 星期二 17:08 BJT

BRIEF-Maersk Oil completes acquisition of East African licences

Feb 23 Maersk Oil :

* Says has completed the acquisition of 50 percent of Africa Oil Corp share in three onshore exploration licences in the Turkana region of northern Kenya and two contiguous licences in Southern Ethiopia

* The completion of the transaction between the two companies follows the recent approval by the Kenyan and Ethiopian governments.

* The licences cover an area of ca. 100,000 square kilometers and include nine recent oil discoveries, with ongoing exploration and appraisal activities.

* Four of the blocks are operated by Tullow Oil and one by Africa Oilcompleted acquisition of 50 percent of africa oil corp share in three onshore exploration licences in kenya Further company coverage: (Copenhagen newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐