版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 25日 星期四 15:21 BJT

BRIEF-PSP Swiss Property says rejects claims by Steiner AG

Feb 25 PSP Swiss Property AG :

* Said on Wednesday it rejected claims by Steiner AG in lawsuit with the Zurich commercial court over the Loewenbraeu development project

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐