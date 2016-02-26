BRIEF-Sika FY 2015 sales up 6.2 pct at CHF 5.49 bln

Feb 26 Sika AG :
* FY 2015 sales increased by 6.2 pct in local currencies to
5,489.2 million Swiss francs ($5.56 billion)
* FY 2015 5.4 pct increase in net profit to 465.1 million
francs
* FY 2015 EBIT of 673.3 million (+6.3 pct)
* CEO: "For the 2016 business year, we are confident we can
successfully continue our growth strategy and invest in a
further six to eight new factories and three to four new
national subsidiaries"
* Board of Directors is proposing to shareholders an
increase in the dividend to 78.00 francs per bearer share (2014:
72.00 francs, +8.3 pct) and 13.00 francs per registered share
(2014: 12.00 francs, +8.3 pct)
* Is now aiming for an EBIT margin of 12-14 pct (previously
>10 pct) and an operating free cash flow of 8 pct (previously >6
pct) up to 2018
* FY 2016 expectation is sales growth of 6-8 pct and an
above-average increase in margins
($1 = 0.9880 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)