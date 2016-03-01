BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says considering offer for LSE Group

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
March 1 Intercontinental Exchange
* No approach has been made to board of LSEG, and no decision has yet been made as to whether to pursue such an offer
* Statement re. Possible offer
* Confirms that ICE is considering making an offer for LSEG
* A further announcement will be made as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".