BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange says considering offer for LSE Group

March 1 Intercontinental Exchange

* No approach has been made to board of LSEG, and no decision has yet been made as to whether to pursue such an offer

* Statement re. Possible offer

* Confirms that ICE is considering making an offer for LSEG

* A further announcement will be made as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

