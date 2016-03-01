版本:
BRIEF-Spain's Abengoa says to replace executive chairman to help restructuring deal

March 1 Spain's Abengoa :

* Says has agreed to replace Executive Chairman Jose Dominguez Abascal with Antonio Fornieles Melero to facilitate debt restructuring agreement

* Says Joquin Fernandez de Pierola will be chief executive officer Further company coverage: (Reporting by Madrid newsroom)

