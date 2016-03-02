版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 2日 星期三 21:53 BJT

BRIEF-Cisco plans to buy Israel's Leaba Semiconductor

March 2 Cisco Systems Inc

* Plans to buy Israel's Leaba Semiconductor for $320 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

