BRIEF-Marimekko and Target announce design partnership for spring collection

March 2 Marimekko Oyj :

* Marimekko and Target announce design partnership for spring collection

* Marimekko for Target capsule collection will be available at all Target stores and Target.com in United States starting April 17

