BRIEF-Marimekko and Target announce design partnership for spring collection

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
March 2 Marimekko Oyj :
* Marimekko and Target announce design partnership for spring collection
* Marimekko for Target capsule collection will be available at all Target stores and Target.com in United States starting April 17
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.