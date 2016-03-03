BRIEF-Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean sees lots of bankruptcies in coming months -CEO

March 3 Dry bulk shipper Golden Ocean Group
CEO, Herman Billung, to an industry conference on
Thursday:
* "In the coming months there will be a lot of bankruptcies,
counterparty risk will be on everybody's lips.
* "The market has never been this bad before in modern
history. We haven't seen a market this bad since the Viking age.
This is not sustainable for anybody and will lead to dramatic
changes.
* "It's a fair assumption to make that only half of the
orderbook in 2016 will be delivered.
* "Hemen Holding (owned by billionaire John Fredriksen) is
our biggest advantage. Without him subscribing to the latest
issue it never would have happened.
* "If you want to invest in dry bulk we are definitely the
best bet. We are there for the long term and have a main sponsor
who is strongly committed to the company and the industry."
(Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)