BRIEF-Starrag FY net profit down 35 pct at CHF 9.5 million

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 4Starrag Group Holding AG :
* FY sales 364 million Swiss francs, in local currency -0.1 pct
* FY order intake down 18 pct to 333 million Swiss francs, in local currency down 11 pct
* FY net profit down 35 pct to 9.5 million Swiss francs, profit per share 2.78 Swiss francs
* Dividend payout of 1.20 Swiss francs per share, dividend payout ratio 43 pct
* FY 2016 sales in local currency are expected to be held around the level from 2015
* As for the operating margin in FY 2016, we expect to at least match the level reported in 2015
Source text - bit.ly/1Qwrvc6
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.