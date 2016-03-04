BRIEF-Daetwyler Holding FY 2015 revenue up 1.8 pct at CHF 1.17 bln, announces management changes

UPDATE 4-HSBC, UBS to shift 1,000 jobs each from UK in Brexit blow to London
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
March 4 Daetwyler Holding AG :
* FY 2015 net revenue amounted to 1,165.2 million Swiss francs ($1.17 billion), which equates to organic growth of 1.8 pct (adjusted for currency effects)
* FY 2015 EBIT was down slightly at 126.1 million francs
* Net result decreased to 82.2 million francs (previous year: 99.4 million francs)
* Unchanged cash dividend of 2.20 francs per bearer share will be proposed to the General Meeting of Shareholders
* Expects to achieve revenue in the region of 1,250 million francs for 2016
* Sees 2016 EBIT margin, in the range of 10 pct to 13 pct once more
* Looking ahead to 2020, the Datwyler Group is still targeting revenue of 2 billion francs and EBIT margin of 12 pct to 15 pct by this time
* New CEO from 1 January 2017 will be Dirk Lambrecht, the long-standing Head of the Sealing Solutions division
* Long-standing CEO Paul Haelg will be recommended for election to the post of Chairman at the Annual General Meeting in March 2017
* Haelg will succeed Ulrich Graf, who will be stepping down from his post for age-related reasons after 12 years at the 2017 Annual General Meeting
Source text: bit.ly/24F10em, bit.ly/1Td4qRx
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9920 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Adds detail of Goldman reported move, Lloyds subsidiary)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 China and the United States are not about to be drawn into a trade war, Alibaba Executive Chairman Jack Ma said on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.