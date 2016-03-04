版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 4日 星期五 13:49 BJT

BRIEF-nebag to propose dividend of CHF 0.60 per share

March 4Nebag AG :

* Says to propose dividend of 0.60 Swiss francs ($0.61) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9917 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐