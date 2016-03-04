BRIEF-Galapagos FY net income swings to loss of 118.4 mln euro

March 4Galapagos NV :

* Reported on Thursday, a FY revenue of 60.6 million euro vs 90.0 million euro ($98.5 million) a year ago

* FY operating loss of 89.4 million vs 36.6 million euro a year ago

* FY net loss of 118.4 million euro vs profit of 33.2 million euro

* A 2015 cash burn of 122 million euro, in line with guidance

* A cash balance on 31 December 2015 of 348 million euro

* Cash in January 2016, post-closing of Gilead transaction, of 1.02 billion euro

* In 2016, expects to reduce cash burn of between 100 - 120 million euro

* The 20-week results from filgotinib in Crohn's disease(FITZROY) are expected in April

* Expects to complete recruitment in its Phase 2 study with GLPG1690 in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis before year end for topline results in H1 2017 to report topline results from its Phase 1 study with osteoarthritis program GLPG1972 around mid-year

($1 = 0.9133 euros)