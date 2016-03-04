BRIEF-Euronext announces revision of Belgian indices

March 4 Euronext NV :
* Announces yearly review of the BEL 20, BEL Mid
and BEL small indices
* Galapagos NV, ING Groep NV and Ontex
Group NV to be included in the BEL 20
* Befimmo SA, Delta Lloyd NV and
D'Ieteren SA to be removed from the BEL 20
* Befimmo, D'Ieteren and Leasinvest Real Estate CVA
to be included in the BEL Mid index
* Ascencio SCA, Galapagos and Ontex Group to be
removed from the BEL Mid
* Leasinvest and Viohalco SA to be removed from
the BEL Small index
* Changes will be effective as of March 21, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/21NAoFx
(Gdynia Newsroom)