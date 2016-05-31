BRIEF-Pfizer prices $5.0 billion debt offering

BRIEF-ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25/SHR
* ALEXANDER'S DECLARES AN INCREASED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $4.25 PER SHARE (A NEW INDICATED ANNUAL RATE OF $17.00)
May 31 Pfizer Inc :
* Pfizer prices $5.0 billion debt offering
* Intends to use net offering proceeds for general corporate purposes, including to repay a portion of its outstanding commercial paper
* Says offering consists of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.200% notes due 2018
* Says offering consists of $850 million aggregate principal amount of 1.450% notes due 2019
* Says offering includes $1. 15 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.950% notes due 2021
* Offering consists of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.400% notes due 2044
* Says offering includes $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.750% notes due 2026
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Renault-Nissan has sold more than 400,000 electric cars globally and the leader in plug-in vehicles is planning further investment to maintain its market lead, the chief executive of the auto alliance said on Wednesday.
Jan 18 The U.S. Department of Labor on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.