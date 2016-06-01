版本:
BRIEF-Eurofins acquires analytical service provider Agro-Analyses

June 1 Eurofins Scientific SE

* Announces the acquisition of Agro-Analyses SAS, an analytical service provider supporting the food retail and catering sectors in France Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

