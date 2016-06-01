BRIEF-Salesforce to buy Demandware in $2.8 bln deal

June 1 Demandware Inc :

* Salesforce signs definitive agreement to acquire Demandware

* Salesforce will acquire Demandware in a transaction worth approximately $2.8 billion (net of cash acquired)

* Salesforce will commence a tender offer for all outstanding shares of Demandware for $75.00 per share

* Acquisition is expected to increase Salesforce's FY17 total revenue by approximately $100 million to $120 million

* Transaction fees related to acquisition are expected to reduce Salesforce's Q2 FY17 diluted non-GAAP EPS by approximately $0.03

* Revenue for Salesforce's fiscal Q2 2017 is projected to be in range of $2.005 billion to $2.025 billion

* Revenue for Salesforce's full fiscal year 2017 is projected to be in range of $8.26 billion to $8.32 billion

* Q2 FY17 diluted non-GAAP EPS for Salesforce is expected to be in range of $0.21 to $0.22

* Full-year operating cash flow growth for Salesforce is now expected to be in range of 22 percent to 23 percent year-over-year

* FY17 diluted non-GAAP EPS is expected to be in range of $0.93 to $0.95 for Salesforce

* Average analyst estimate for Salesforce's Q2 earnings per share is $0.25, revenue is $2.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average analyst estimate for Salesforce's FY2017 earnings per share is $1.02, revenue is $8.20 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)