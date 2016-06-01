版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 1日 星期三 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Volkswagen of America reports 17.2 pct fall in May sales

June 1 Volkswagen of America

* Reported May 2016 sales of 28,779 units, down 17.2 percent year-over-year

Source text - bit.ly/1TJRONG

