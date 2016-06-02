BRIEF-Galapagos creates new warrant plan

June 2 Galapagos NV :

* Announced on Wednesday the creation of 865,000 warrants under new warrant plans

* Warrants created under Warrant Plan 2016 and Warrant Plan 2016 RMV were offered on June 1, 2016

* Warrants have an exercise term of eight years as of the date of the offer and have an exercise price of 46.10 euros ($51.65)

* Warrants as such will not be listed on any stock market

