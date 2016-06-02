BUZZ-View from the buyside: M&S, Ladbrokes among AllianzGI's recovery plays

BRIEF-Sonova says intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
* Sonova intends to sell two non-core retail assets to Amplifon
** Recovery stories and mega caps which are now looking cheap offer alternatives for UK-focused investors unwilling to buy defensive stocks on account of their rich valuations, says Simon Gergel, CIO UK equities at Allianz Global Investors
** Marks and Spencer, in the throes of a turnaround, and bookmaker Ladbrokes, which is starting to transform operationally and looks poised to complete proposed £2.3 bln Gala Coral merger soon, among Gergel's holdings
** Recent warning from M&S's new boss of a short-term profit hit from turn around of clothing biz by cutting prices, improving ranges sparked 18% sell-off - an over reaction, says PM given very strong cashflow, resilient food biz
** Gergel calls M&S new boss's strategy of setting bar at a very low level which PM hopes he can beat quite clever, PM set to meet co this month (StarMine predicted surprise reading of -4% for M&S FY EPS strongly suggests downgrades are on the way)
** Against weak macro backdrop, difficult to get growth, but defensive valuations stretched e.g. food & beverage at post-crisis high, healthcare near
** PM agrees with claim at London Value conference attended last week (c400 investors) whereby some of the mega caps look very cheap BP, Royal Dutch Shell and GlaxoSmithKline and HSBC
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Global chief executives are more confident about the economy and the near-term prospects for their companies than they were a year ago, although the impact of recent political upheavals tops their list of longer-term concerns.
DAVOS, Jan 16 UBS has a degree of flexibility if its UK outpost looks set to lose its ability to operate across the European Union once Britain leaves the bloc, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.