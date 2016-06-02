BRIEF-Blue Coat Inc files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

June 2 Blue Coat Inc:
* Blue Coat Inc files for IPO of up to $100 million - SEC
filing
* Intend to apply to list its common stock on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "BLCT"
* Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs
are among underwriters to IPO
* IPO size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating
the registration fee
* Following IPO, funds controlled by Bain Capital Investors
will continue to control majority of voting power of co's
outstanding common stock
Source text 1.usa.gov/1r4jLYl
