BRIEF-7-Eleven to buy 79 stores from CST brands

June 2 7-Eleven Inc:
* Notice regarding the acquisition of stores from CST
Brands, Inc.
* signed an agreement to acquire stores from CST Brands
* agreement to have only a minimal effect on company's
consolidated results for fiscal year ending February 28, 2017
* asset purchase is expected to contribute to profits over
medium to long-term
* Says to buy 79 gas stations and convenience stores in
California and Wyoming
(Bengaluru Newsroom)