BRIEF-Fibra Danhos files request for 8 bln peso debt issuance program

June 3 Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV
:
* Said on Thursday that it had filed before the National
Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV) and the Mexican Stock
Exchange a request to establish a five year revolving debt
issuance program of long term trust certificates for a maximum
amount of up to 8.00 billion Mexican pesos ($428.6 million)
* Pursuant to the program, the trust filed before the CNBV a
request to issue trust certificates for up to 4.00 billion
Mexican pesos aiming to place about 3.00 billion Mexican pesos,
through two issuances in communicating vessels, 10-year fixed
rate and up to five years variable rate, respectively
* Estimates closing the transaction during the last week of
June
* Plans to use resources to fund corporate purposes and
working capital, including the acquisition, construction and
development of projects, among others
($1 = 18.6650 Mexican pesos)
