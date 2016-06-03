BRIEF-Sare signs partnership deal with CADU to build houses

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Sare Holding SAB de CV :
* Said on Thursday it had signed a partnership agreement with CADU to build and sell 1,200 houses, located in Cancun, Quintana Roo, which will generate revenue of about 504 million Mexican pesos ($27 million)
* Sare will contribute 50 percent of land and 50 percent of working capital to the partnership, CADU acquired 50 percent of land and will contribute 50 percent of capital and will be responsible for bridge loans for construction
Source text: bit.ly/1X2dryB
Further company coverage:
($1 = 18.6664 Mexican pesos) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.