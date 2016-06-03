BRIEF-Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC

BRIEF-Eiger Biopharmaceuticals may offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25 mln
* May offer and sell shares of common stock of up to $25.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2k2lS09) Further company coverage:
June 3 Talen Energy Corp
* Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC for $14.00/share in cash, transaction has total enterprise value of about $5.2 billion
* Talen Energy says affiliates of Riverstone currently own about 35 percent of outstanding shares of Talen Energy common stock
* Purchase price represents 56 percent premium to closing price of $9.00/share on march 31; deal provides for "go-shop" period of 40 days
* Agreement provides for payment of termination fee to Riverstone in event agreement is terminated for superior proposal of $50 million
* Termination fee to be reduced to $25 million if Talen Energy accepts superior proposal made during go-shop period
* Consideration of about $1.8 billion expected to be funded by conversion of Riverstone's existing ownership of Talen shares, Talen's cash on hand, term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Files for common stock offering of up to $40.0 million - SEC filing
NEW YORK, Jan 17 United Continental Holdings Inc on Tuesday reported a 1.6 percent decline in its fourth-quarter passenger unit revenue, a closely watched metric, outperforming the airline company's initial guidance on the measure as its net profit slipped 39.8 percent.