BRIEF-Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC

June 3 Talen Energy Corp

* Talen Energy to be acquired by Riverstone Holdings LLC for $14.00/share in cash, transaction has total enterprise value of about $5.2 billion

* Talen Energy says affiliates of Riverstone currently own about 35 percent of outstanding shares of Talen Energy common stock

* Purchase price represents 56 percent premium to closing price of $9.00/share on march 31; deal provides for "go-shop" period of 40 days

* Agreement provides for payment of termination fee to Riverstone in event agreement is terminated for superior proposal of $50 million

* Termination fee to be reduced to $25 million if Talen Energy accepts superior proposal made during go-shop period

* Consideration of about $1.8 billion expected to be funded by conversion of Riverstone's existing ownership of Talen shares, Talen's cash on hand, term loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )