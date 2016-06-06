BRIEF-Alpiq Holding sells interest in Alpiq Versorgungs for CHF 312 mln

June 6 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Said on Friday it sold its 96.7 percent share in Alpiq Versorgungs AG for a price of 312 million Swiss francs ($319.38 million) to a consortium comprising EBM Netz AG, Städtische Betriebe Olten and UBS Clean Energy Infrastructure Switzerland

* Proceeds from the sale will reduce the company's net debt and strengthen the balance sheet

Source text - bit.ly/1TR0YIc

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9769 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)