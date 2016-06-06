版本:
BRIEF-Chromadex announces $5.25 million registered direct offering

June 6 Chromadex Corp

* Company agreed to sell 1.1 million shares of its common stock at a per share price of $4.70

* Chromadex announces $5.25 million registered direct offering

* Proceeds from transaction will be used to pay off company's existing debt facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

