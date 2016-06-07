BRIEF-Ralph Lauren announces restructuring plan, provides outlook

June 7 Ralph Lauren Corp :

* Expects its fiscal 2017 restructuring activities to result in approximately $180-$220 million of annualized expense savings

* Expense savings are related to its initiatives to streamline organizational structure and rightsize its cost structure

* Expects to incur restructuring charges of up to $400 million as a result of fiscal 2017 restructuring activities and up to a $150 million inventory charge

* Sees consolidated net revenues for fiscal 2017 to decrease at a low-double digit rate

* Operating margin for fiscal 2017 is currently anticipated to be approximately 10 percent

* Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately $375 million in fiscal 2017

* Sees Q1 consolidated net revenues to decline at a mid-single digit rate-single digit rate

* Operating margin for Q1 of fiscal 2017 is expected to be approximately 110-160 basis points below comparable prior year period

* Q1 revenue view $1.56 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 revenue view $7.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Will evolve its product, marketing and shopping experience

* Will evolve its operating model by significantly reducing supply chain lead times

* Will also rightsize cost structure and implement an ROI-driven financial model to free up resources

* New plan includes strengthening leadership team and creating a more nimble organization by moving from an average of 9 to 6 layers

* Annualized expense savings are in addition to $125 million of annualized cost savings associated with fiscal 2016 restructuring activities

* Expects to stabilize performance in fiscal 2018 and pivot to growth off of a smaller, more profitable base in fiscal 2019

* Sees improving operating margins in both fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2019

* In fiscal 2020, company is targeting market share growth and a mid-teens operating margin