2016年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Schaffner targets >8 pct EBITA margin within 24 months

June 8Schaffner Holding AG :

* Targets >8 percent EBITA margin within 24 months

* Greater emphasis on external growth from FY 2016/17 onwards

