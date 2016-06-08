BRIEF-Alsea to open Chili's restaurants in Chile

REFILE-BRIEF-McKesson finalizes settlement with DOJ and DEA to resolve past claims
* McKesson finalizes settlement with U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Drug enforcement administration to resolve past claims
June 8 Alsea SAB de CV :
* Said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive development contract to operate and develop Chili's restaurants in Chile
* With this contract, Alsea agrees to have a minimum of 15 Chili's units operating in the South American country over a period of 10 years
* At the end of the first quarter of 2016, Alsea had 53 restaurants of this brand operating in Mexico
* On January 15, 2017, company and investor entered into first amendment to letter agreement - SEC filing
* Director Thomas Morgan reports open market sale of 2,500 shares of co's common stock at average price of $85.5 per share on Jan 13 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jtUs2x) Further company coverage: