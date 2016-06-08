BRIEF-Alsea to open Chili's restaurants in Chile

June 8 Alsea SAB de CV :

* Said on Tuesday it had signed an exclusive development contract to operate and develop Chili's restaurants in Chile

* With this contract, Alsea agrees to have a minimum of 15 Chili's units operating in the South American country over a period of 10 years

* At the end of the first quarter of 2016, Alsea had 53 restaurants of this brand operating in Mexico

