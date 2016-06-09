版本:
BRIEF-Tetragon Financial Group announces final results of Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited tender offer

June 9 Tetragon Financial Group Ltd :

* Announces final results of Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited tender offer to purchase Tetragon Financial Group Limited ("TFG") non-voting shares

* Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited ( "Master Fund") to purchase a portion of outstanding non-voting shares of TFG for a maximum aggregate payment of $100,000,000 in cash

* In accordance with terms of offer, Master Fund has accepted for purchase 9,999,997 TFG non-voting shares at a purchase price of $10.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

