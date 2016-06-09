版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 9日 星期四 22:49 BJT

BRIEF-Schlumberger appoints former BG, Statoil boss Helge Lund to board - WSJ

June 9 (Reuters) -

* Schlumberger appoints former BG, Statoil boss Helge Lund to board - WSJ Source text: (on.wsj.com/1XHWJp4) Further company coverage:

