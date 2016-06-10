BRIEF-Euronext announces quarterly revision of Dutch indices

June 10 Euronext NV :
* Announced on Wednesday quarterly review of the AEX,
AMX and AScX indices
* Galapagos NV to be included in the AEX index
* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen NV
to be included in the AMX index
* Galapagos to be removed from the AMX index
* AND International Publishers NV and Holland
Colours NV to be included in the AScX index
* Refresco Group NV and Koninklijke Wessanen to be removed
from the AScX index
* Changes will be effective as of June 20, 2016
Source text: bit.ly/1JVgKz5
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)