2016年 6月 10日

BRIEF-China Online Education Group prices IPO of 2.4 mln ADSs at $19/ADS

June 10 China Online Education Group :

* Announces pricing of initial public offering

* Says initial public offering of 2.40 million american depositary shares priced at $19.00/ADS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

