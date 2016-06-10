版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-Nasdaq Inc names Michael Ptasznik CFO

June 10 Nasdaq Inc :

* Nasdaq appoints Michael Ptasznik as Chief Financial Officer

* Ptasznik will join Nasdaq effective July 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐