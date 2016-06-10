版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 10日 星期五 22:57 BJT

BRIEF-Spain goalkeeper David De Gea sent home from Euro 2016 squad - Independent

June 10 Manchester United Plc

* Spain goalkeeper David De Gea sent home from Euro 2016 squad -Independent Source :(ind.pn/1Ogyue5) Further company coverage: )

