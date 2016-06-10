BRIEF-Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln

June 10 (Reuters) -

* Line Corp files for U.S. IPO of up to $708.4 mln - SEC Filing

* Will apply for listing of ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "LN"

* Line Corp says estimate that the IPO price of the ADSs will be between $25 and $28 per ADS

* Estimate initial public offering price of the shares will be between 2,660 yen and 2,980 yen

* IPO of up to 35 million shares of co's common stock in the form of shares or American Depositary Shares

* Morgan Stanley, Nomura, Goldman Sachs Japan Co Ltd, J.P. Morgan are among underwriters for IPO

* In March 2016, line's users exchanged average of 20.4 billion messages a day and average daily active users represented about 61.4 percent of line's MAUS globally

* Upon completion of global offering, Naver Corp will own 83.3 percent (before exercise of any over-allotment options) of outstanding shares of co

* Active user base has grown to 218 million monthly active users globally in march 2016

* Naver Corp will continue to have "substantial control over us", limiting co's ability to influence outcome of "important corporate decisions"

* Line corp says 152 million monthly active users located in its four largest markets of Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia

* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text (1.usa.gov/1Xege7H)