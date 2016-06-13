BRIEF-Steel Dynamics expect Q2 2016 EPS of $0.53 to $0.57

June 13 Steel Dynamics Inc
* Sees Q2 2016 earnings per share $0.53 to $0.57
* Steel Dynamics provides second quarter 2016 guidance and
announces second quarter 2016 cash dividend
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share
* Metals recycling platform is expected to achieve higher
sequential Q2 2016 earnings
* Says Q2 2016 fabrication shipments are expected to remain
consistent sequentially
* Q2 profitability from steel operations expected to be
almost double sequential Q1, based on both improved metal spread
and shipments
