BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says secondary offering of 11.1 mln shares priced at $115.85 per share

June 14 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Says secondary offering of 11.1 million common shares

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock

* Shares are being sold to public at an initial price of $115.85 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

