BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet says secondary offering of 11.1 mln shares priced at $115.85 per share

MOVES-U.S. Bancorp says Andy Cecere to succeed Richard Davis as CEO
Jan 17 U.S. regional bank U.S. Bancorp said Chief Operating Officer Andy Cecere would succeed Richard Davis as chief executive officer, effective April 18.
June 14 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
* Says secondary offering of 11.1 million common shares
* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces pricing of secondary offering of common stock
* Shares are being sold to public at an initial price of $115.85 per share
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to divest assets worth about $62 million to $187 million and resign his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic shipping.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.