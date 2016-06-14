版本:
BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc posts qtrly loss from cont ops C$0.05/shr

June 14 Discovery Air Inc :

* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2016

* Quarterly loss per share from continuing operations C$0.05

* Qtrly revenue $42.2 million, up 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

