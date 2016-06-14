BRIEF-BTB REIT announces public offering of $30 mln trust units

June 14 Btb Real Estate Investment Trust :

* BTB announces public offering of $30 million of trust units

* To issue to public, on a bought deal basis, 6.6 million trust units at a price of $4.55 per unit

* Net proceeds from offering will be used to redeem all of outstanding Series D debentures