BRIEF-Groningen gas field production may be reduced to 25bcm - media

MOVES-MUFG names new EMEA investment banking, structured finance heads
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
AMSTERDAM, June 15 ** Production cap at massive Dutch Groningen gas field could be lowered to 25 bcm, down from the current 27 bcm, newspaper De Telegraaf reports, citing unnamed sources
** Field operator NAM, a joint venture of Shell and Exxon Mobil, has proposed setting production at 27 bcm, with a maximum of 33 bcm during cold winters
** Dutch gas production has been reduced drastically from a peak of more than 54 bcm due to earthquakes linked to gas extraction in the northern province
** Parliament has called for production to be reduced as far as possible, but gas income has been a long-time source of income for the state
** In December the government set production at 27 bcm, in compliance with a Dutch Council of State court ruling (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Adrian Croft)
Jan 18 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) appointed Phil Roberts to lead investment banking in EMEA, and Phillip Hall to head the structured finance business in the region.
LONDON, Jan 18 Formula One's governing body gave its approval on Wednesday to CVC Capital Partners' sale of the sport's commercial rights to Liberty Media.
Jan 18 The U.S. government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co claiming the bank engaged in pay discrimination against women.