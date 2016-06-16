REFILE-Franklin Templeton remains overweight UK in Templeton global equity funds

(Clarifies overweight is in Templeton global equity funds)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 16 Franklin Templeton, one of the
world's largest active fund managers, is sticking to its
overweight stance on UK stocks in two funds managed by its
Templeton Global Equity group.
The funds are skewed towards UK and Europe with holdings
amounting to roughly twice the weight the regions command in the
benchmark MSCI AC World index.
"Investors remain sceptical, remain on the side-lines, and
we think this is an opportunity on a stock-by-stock basis to
find companies that get thrown out with the bathwater," Dylan
Ball, a portfolio manager at the Templeton Global Equity Group,
told Reuters.
Templeton's call on the UK makes it something of a
contrarian particularly ahead of next week's Brexit vote.
Brexit was the top tail risk for global fund managers
leading to the UK being the most underweighted market globally,
according to the latest Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey.
Europe and the UK are the world's worst performing stock
markets this year, each down nearly 10 percent in US dollar
terms.
In another non-consensus call, Templeton's Ball said the
fund had bought into European banks such as France's BNP Paribas
, Switzerland's Credit Suisse and Italy's
UniCredit in the Templeton Growth Fund (OIEC) and
Templeton Global SICAV.
European financials are the worst-performing sector
in Europe year-to-date, down by over 27 percent since the start
of the year.
"If we do get a little sniff of higher yields or a wee bit
of inflation or even a return to growth or even the Fed trying
to get through to a second rate hike, we think the valuations
(of banks) could start to reflect an improving fundamental
scenario," Franklin Templeton's Ball said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees, Editing by Vikram Subhedar)