BRIEF-Philip Green says Olswang, Grant Thornton gave Chappell's BHS bid credibility

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 (Reuters) -
* Philip green says lawyers Olswang, adviser Grant Thornton gave Dominic Chappell's BHS bid credibility
* Philip Green says if Chappell had followed BHS business plan agreed at sale it would not have failed
* Philip Green says would not have dealt with Dominic Chappell if Goldman Sachs had not approved him.
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.