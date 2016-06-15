版本:
BRIEF-Philip Green says Olswang, Grant Thornton gave Chappell's BHS bid credibility

June 15 (Reuters) -

* Philip green says lawyers Olswang, adviser Grant Thornton gave Dominic Chappell's BHS bid credibility

* Philip Green says if Chappell had followed BHS business plan agreed at sale it would not have failed

* Philip Green says would not have dealt with Dominic Chappell if Goldman Sachs had not approved him.

