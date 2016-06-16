版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 6月 16日

BRIEF-Google announces a dedicated machine learning research group in Europe

June 16 Alphabet Inc :

* Google announces a dedicated machine learning research group in Europe, based in Zurich office

