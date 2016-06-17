版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 17日 星期五 17:14 BJT

BRIEF-Grupo Palacio de Hierro's CFO resigns

June 17 Grupo Palacio de Hierro SAB de CV :

* Said on Thursday that chief financial officer (CFO), Daniel Elguea Solis, had decided to leave the company to develop his personal projects as of Aug. 1

Source text: bit.ly/1PxIdI7

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐