BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production releases certain projected financial information

BRIEF-Leading Brands reports Q3 loss per share C$1.77
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 20 Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation :
* Said on Friday, in connection with its previously announced restructuring transaction, the company disclosed certain non-public information, to certain holders of the company's senior unsecured notes
* As a result, these noteholders were prohibited from trading in the securities of the company or using the non-public information
* Says this non-public information is now included in the news release only because it was made public to the restricted noteholders, yet should not to be considered as an indication of actual future results, as it is based upon numerous expectations, beliefs, opinions, and assumptions
Source text: bit.ly/28Ifsv0 , bit.ly/28Ima4F
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q3 revenue C$2.535 million versus C$2.371 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bio-Rad to acquire Raindance Technologies and Droplet Intellectual Property
LONDON, Jan 16 The following FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday, after which investors will no longer qualify for the latest dividend payout. According to Reuters calculations at current market prices, the effect of the resulting adjustment to prices by market-makers would take 2.56 points off the index. COMPANY (RIC) DIVIDEND (pence) STOCK OPTION IMPACT Ashtead Group