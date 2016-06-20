BRIEF-Pacific Exploration & Production releases certain projected financial information

June 20 Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation :

* Said on Friday, in connection with its previously announced restructuring transaction, the company disclosed certain non-public information, to certain holders of the company's senior unsecured notes

* As a result, these noteholders were prohibited from trading in the securities of the company or using the non-public information

* Says this non-public information is now included in the news release only because it was made public to the restricted noteholders, yet should not to be considered as an indication of actual future results, as it is based upon numerous expectations, beliefs, opinions, and assumptions

